ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced the state's second vaping-related death.
The identity of the victim was not released but the department says the patient had a history of nicotine vaping but the case is still under review.
As a result, the Georgia Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory on the risks of vaping and use of e-cigarettes.
“The safety of Georgians is my top priority," said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release. "I applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health for their tireless work to conduct research and inform the public about this serious issue. This public health advisory will notify Georgians of the potential hazards associated with adolescent vaping and encourage youth to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and well-being. We are asking convenience stores, vape shops, and leaders in communities throughout Georgia to join us in raising awareness.”
The number of vaping-related injuries in the state now stands at 14 with about 20 possible cases under review.
The Georgia cases involved patients that were hospitalized after developing pneumonia with no known infectious causes.
.@GaDPH confirms second #vaping related death in Georgia. We’re working closely with @CDCgov, @georgiadeptofed, and stakeholders to research this issue and inform young adults about the hazards of vaping. Press release and health advisory here >> https://t.co/ZHtpjKDuGr #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2019
Nationally, there have been more than 1,000 vaping-related injuries with 18 deaths reported.
