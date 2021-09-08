ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jim Sells is a councilman in the City of Grantville and was a self-proclaimed "anti-vaxxer" through most of the pandemic.
“It was all political,” said Sells. “I wasn’t getting information from the doctors and medical community.I got sick and I didn’t know how to help myself like so many in my group. I self-medicated at home with whatever nonsense I’d seen on social media and got sicker and sicker.”
In early August, he was admitted to the hospital and battled the virus for more than 2 weeks.
“I didn’t have a clue how COVID killed people when I walked in the hospital and they put me on oxygen,” Sells said, adding that he was near death and would not have survived without professional treatment.
He now is following the science as doctor are now trying to roll out booster shots or third doses.
The Biden Administration wants booster shot from both Pfizer and Monderna rolled out the week of September 20th. They’re now saying Moderna however may take a week or two longer to be ready for boosters—because of paperwork and FDA approval.
“It looks like Pfizer has their data in and likely would meet the deadline,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with Face The Nation. “We hope that Moderna would also be able to do it so we can do it simultaneously. If not, we will do it sequentially.
Fauci says 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may become the norm soon, but local public health expert and epidemiologist, Dr. Harry Heiman, tells CBS46 that booster shots and third doses are not necessary right now for people who are not immune-compromised.
He says studies are not clear enough at the moment to definitively prove that the vaccines lose effectiveness after several months and that currently all reliable research shows that the vaccines work and have sustained protection against the virus for the general public.
“We don't have good studies looking at the difference between two doses and three doses,” Heiman said. “We don't have good studies now suggesting there is a waning of the protection of the two shots. Public health experts agree that there will likely come a po point when it is necessary but at this point it is unclear when that is.”
Heiman says it would be best to focus efforts on getting the unvaccinated population to take the shots, not adding additional shots for the vaccinated.
Sells says when he becomes eligible, he will gladly take the vaccine.
“I will be for the booster. I don’t want to go back to the hospital and have my lungs shut down again,” Sells explained. He says it’s now his mission to encourage the vaccine-hesitant to get the shot and learn from scientists about the effects of the virus on the lungs.
Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson says the state has not made a decision on how or if it will register residents for booster shots or if it will use a state website for vaccine sign-ups as it has previously.
"As of now, neither the FDA nor the CDC/ACIP have signed off on COVID booster shots. So until that happens, and we receive guidance from CDC, there is no information I can provide on a roll out," said Georgia DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam.
