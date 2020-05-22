TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Public pools in the city of Tucker will open for Memorial Day weekend.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department says Kelley Cofer Park pool and Smoke Rise Bath & Racquet Club will be open starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
Swimmers can access the pools by scheduling a 2.5 hour block of time each day. Bathrooms and common areas will be sanitized every three hours. Staff are also placing chairs six feet apart to maintain social distancing.
