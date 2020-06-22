ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Mourners went to the historic Ebenzer Baptist Church to pay their respects to Rayshard Brooks and his family.
The family was escorted into the church just after 2:30 p.m. The public visitation was held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Attendees shared with CBS46 messages of love and support that they have for the Brooks family.
"I look at it as it could have been my child," said Jerome A Pittman Sr. "I just pray for God's care and comfort for this family because they're going to be in this for the long haul. I just want them to know they got my love and support and I know that God is going to take care of everything else."
Manerva Harris attended to viewing and said she is familiar with losing a loved one to gun play. "It's just sad that's what the world has come to today." she said. "We gotta stick together as one people, all races, because it's one nation under God. That's how we how gotta live and where's the love, where's the love for humanity?"
