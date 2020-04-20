ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “These are tough decisions,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press conference where he announced businesses would reopen as soon as April 24.
Though many people have stated they want to return to their normal lives, not everyone agrees with the governors decision to start reopening the state.
“Bad judgement. I think it’s a terrible call,” Joe Peacock said.
“I think if the virus is still at its peak it’s a bad idea,” Shawn Hunter told CBS46.
Though some small business owners applaud the governor’s decision.
“The shutdown was disastrous,” Kenneth Williams explained.
Williams opened Cutz Babershop 10 years ago. He said the statewide shelter in place order left chairs empty and his staff of barbers at home.
“The barbers are having a rough time. The clients are having a rough time. Everybody’s having a rough time,” Williams said.
He said in many ways the governor’s announcement was right on time.
“Well we’re definitely going to open up Friday. Everyone can’t wait to open up Friday, so what we’re going to do is do strict appointments, make sure not a lot of people are in here. We’re just going to keep it going, but we have to open. We have to open."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.