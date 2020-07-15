JEFFERSON, GA (CBS46)—A Georgia school district released its return to school plan for students, and if things remain as they are, students will return at the end of this month.
According to a letter posted on the school system's website, Jefferson city school students will return to face-to-face classes on July 31.
School officials noted the start date is subject to change.
The letter noted, “We will continue to collaborate with appropriate officials in order to make adjustments to these plans as necessary. We are still awaiting additional guidance, including a matrix that will serve as a monitoring tool to guide system decisions about school closures, which will be provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education.”
To help lessen the spread of COVID-19, the school district reported it will “strongly encourage” staff and students to wear face masks.
In addition, the school system will provide one face covering to each staff member and student.
The city of Jefferson is about an hour northeast of Atlanta.
According to the school district's website, the school district serves approximately 1,525 students and 115 faculty.
For Jefferson’s full return to school plan, please click: http://www.jeffcityschools.org/jefferson-city-schools/news_item.php?id=388
