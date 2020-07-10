ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner who was fatally shot over Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta plan to hold a public viewing next week.

On July 4, Turner was fatally shot near the Wendy's site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the in June.

The public viewing will be held Tuesday, July 14th from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home on Utoy Springs Road in southwest Atlanta.

Due to COVID-19 a private invitation only service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Calvary Missionary Church on Melrose Drive in Atlanta, Turner's family told CBS46 News.

"We have assembled a legal team to represent this family in its time of need and will investigate the circumstances surrounding Secoriea's death. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support," said Attorney Robert Bozeman with the Managing Partner of Davis Bozeman Law.

