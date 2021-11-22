ATLANTA (CBS46) — Publix has announced that it is limiting certain items ahead of the holiday.
Purchase limits have been set for the following items:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Canned pie filling
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Paper napkins
- Disposable plates, cups and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type drinks (Capri Sun)
- Variety packs of canned cat food
- Refrigerated pet food
Publix says they are limiting the items because of ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand. They say that the limits are an effort to "best serve the majority of our customers."
Signs have been created for each store informing customers they are limited to buying 2 of any individual item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.