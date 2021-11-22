Publix Food Market exterior

BETHLEHEM, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/11/13: Publix Food Market exterior. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 John Greim

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Publix has announced that it is limiting certain items ahead of the holiday.

Purchase limits have been set for the following items:

  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Jarred gravy
  • Canned pie filling
  • Canola and vegetable oil
  • Cream cheese
  • Bacon
  • Rolled breakfast sausage
  • Paper napkins
  • Disposable plates, cups and cutlery
  • Bath tissue
  • Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
  • Sports drinks
  • Aseptic type drinks (Capri Sun)
  • Variety packs of canned cat food
  • Refrigerated pet food

Publix says they are limiting the items because of ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand. They say that the limits are an effort to "best serve the majority of our customers."

Signs have been created for each store informing customers they are limited to buying 2 of any individual item.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.