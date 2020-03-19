Publix Super Market

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS46) -- Publix announced a change to it's hours to help seniors have a safer time to shop as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across America.

Publix said it would designate 7-8 a.m. on Tuesday's and Wednesday's as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. The grocer said the change will start on March 24 and continue indefinitely.

Additionally, Publix said it would open the pharmacy in stores at 7 a.m. on Tuesday's and Wednesday's as well.

