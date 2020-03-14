Lakeland, Fl. (CBS46) -- Starting today, Publix Super Markets will adjust store hours to close at 8 p.m.
The decision was made due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday evening, Publix posted this statement on their twitter account:
"To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours company wide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice."
The grocery chain has also suspended in-store food demonstrations. Purchase limits have been placed on certain items to ensure more customers can get what they need.
