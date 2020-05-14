LAKELAND, Fl. (CBS46) Publix has announced that stores will now be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with pharmacies returning to normal operating hours.
The company website says "with our newly expanded hours, we will suspend reserved shopping hours. We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need."
Publix also says reserved hours for those over the age of 65, first responders and health care workers are being discontinued but officials encourage those who prefer smaller crowds to visit during the 7 a.m. hour.
We’re expanding our store hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours. Learn more: https://t.co/Q4ZbAA0jI8 pic.twitter.com/pC3sl57SeN— Publix (@Publix) May 14, 2020
