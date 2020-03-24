ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An employee at a Publix location in Forsyth has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The worker was employed at the location on Buford Highway in Cumming.
Publix representatives say they have completed a disinfection-level dep cleaning of the store in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Store customers are considered to be at low risk of exposure and the products sold at the store do not represent a risk to consumers.
