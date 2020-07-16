LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS46) -- Publix joined multiple other businesses Thursday announcing customers will have to wear face coverings in their stores starting July 21.
Announcements will be posted at store entrances and in-store announcements will be made about the new requirement. Publix said the face covering requirements will not apply to children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.
Publix said it encourages those who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup. The grocery store chain said it will continue to review guidance from the CDC and state agencies and make changes to their policies when needed.
Other stores set to require facemasks include: Best Buy, Target, CVS, and Walmart.
