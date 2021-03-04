One major grocery chain announced Thursday that they will be opening their online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at over a hundred of their pharmacy locations throughout Georgia.
Publix is opening its online reservation system on Thursday starting at 7 a.m. across 148 Georgia Publix pharmacies.
Eligible individuals will be able to receive the vaccination by appointment only and appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included at this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future, store officials reported.
Publix officials released the following statement regarding eligibility requirements:
Eligibility
In accordance with the state’s guidelines, eligible individuals must live or work in the state and include first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Beginning March 8, the state of Georgia is expanding eligibility to include pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system here.
Locations
Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last:
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bryan
- Camden
- Catoosa
- Chatham
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Colquitt
- Columbia
- Coweta
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dougherty
- Douglas
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Fulton
- Glynn
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Henry
- Houston
- Lee
- Lowndes
- Muscogee
- Oconee
- Paulding
- Richmond
- Rockdale
- Thomas
- Tift
- Walton
View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine here.
Costs and insurance
Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
