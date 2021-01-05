Publix grocery chain announced it will begin COVID vaccinations of customers 65 and older in Florida later this week.
In collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, Publix will distribute approximately 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID 19 vaccine at stores in select Florida counties.
Each store can schedule up to 120 vaccinations per day. Vaccinations start January 7 by appointment only. Customers can make an appointment by using the online reservation system on publix.com/covidvaccine.
Vaccinations are provided at no cost. Customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance card, and customers without insurance will need to provide their driver's license or Social Security number.
"It’s our privilege to work with the Florida Department of Health as a distributor of this important vaccine. We’re grateful to play a role in helping to protect the health and well-being of people at risk of serious complications from the coronavirus,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We look forward to a time when everyone who wants a vaccination is able to receive one.”
