COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A new Publix Super Market is coming to the Senoia Village shopping center.
Opening day is set for Wednesday, July 28 at 7:00 a.m. The new location at 8080 Wells Street will feature traditional grocery aisles and full-service bakery, deli, meat, seafood and fresh produce departments.
The new store is expected to bring 135 jobs to the area, including its indoor seated café.
"Publix is proud to continue to grow in Coweta County," said Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix's Atlanta Division. "This will be our fourth store in the county and our first in the town of Senoia."
Beyond in-store shopping, the supermarket will offer curbside grocery pickup and delivery services.
For the store's full-service pharmacy, customers can utilize the drive-thru pickup window and renew prescriptions online. The pharmacy will also offer Covid-19 vaccines while supplies last.
For more information, click here.
