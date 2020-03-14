Lakeland, Fl. (CBS46) -- Publix Super Markets and Walmart have altered their hours to clean stores properly on fears of the coronavirus.
Walmart announced Saturday its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, saying the temporary changes will better serve their customers. Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., released this statement:
"I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.
To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.
As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.
To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country."
Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F— Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020
On Friday evening, Publix posted this statement on their twitter account:
"To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours company wide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice."
The grocery chain has also suspended in-store food demonstrations. Purchase limits have been placed on certain items to ensure more customers can get what they need.
