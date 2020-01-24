FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “They’re all cute, fat and furry,” said Philip Dolittle of five puppies who were abandoned near Line Creek.
They’re also safe now thanks to Phillip Dolittle and his wife.
Just like the famous fictional doctor in Hollywood films, Mr. Doolittle and his wife have dedicated their lives to animals.
“If there’s living being out there suffering someone needs to... somebody needs to help them,” Dolittle said.
So when called upon the Dolitles provide a warm home, love and family by fostering pups left for dead.
“These dogs were dumped. Somebody put them in a basket hauled them down to the creek and dropped them off and had somebody not found them they would’ve died,” Dolittle explained.
“We are seeing this more every day,” Mariel Weigand said.
Mariel Weigand director of Royal Animal Refuge told CBS46 News abandoning animals is a crime that’s especially on the rise here in Georgia. Since January 1st her organization has rescued 108 dogs. The group is now fighting to strengthen the laws in hopes that will result in no more pups being left behind.
Weigand and the Dolittles will spend roughly eight weeks nursing those beautiful pups back to health. At that point they’ll be up for adoption.
If you're interested in adopting, you can email Weigand at royalanimalrefuge@gmail.com.
