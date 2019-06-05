ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Abused, tortured and thrown from a moving car.
A nine-week-old puppy was found in critical condition, and a local vet said it looks like he suffered through weeks of severe pain.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke exclusively to the people helping the puppy and hoping to find him a forever home. This puppy, who has yet to be named, is healing at The Village Vets of Buckhead after suffering a traumatic first few weeks of life.
“This guy’s been through a lot,” said Dr. Alissa Stephens, a Veterinarian at The Village Vets of Buckhead.
Elle Heaton’s friend called her knowing she’s an animal lover, who rescues dogs often, after finding him lifeless on the ground in her Smyrna neighborhood.
“He wasn’t moving at all,” said Elle Heaton, the woman who rescued the puppy.
Heaton immediately brought him to the vet.
“He has what looks like he was burned,” Heaton added.
Heaton said it was obvious he'd been tortured and had what looked like stab wounds.
“You can’t really comprehend the ability to sit and put any living being through pain, anyone who can do that, I just don’t understand it,” Heaton said.
Dr. Alissa Stephens said his severe wounds are healing well, although, he has a long road to recovery.
“It’s definitely really sad to see when we come in, he has so many wounds, and so much pain,” added Dr. Stephens, “It’s hard to imagine what would bring somebody to this point.”
Dr. Stephens believes the puppy was thrown from a moving car because of his road rash trauma -- abrasions on his abdomen and feet.
“They don’t have a voice, you have to kind of be the voice to help them,” Heaton said.
Dr. Stephens said he’s under-weight and has old wounds and new wounds, which tells her he’s been suffering for quite some time.
“Because of the area on his right side, these spots are a little more healed over than the spots on his feet and his belly. So, these look like these were done some time before these other ones,” said Dr. Stephens pointing to the puppy’s wounds.
The vet believes he’ll make a full recovery. Now, they're hoping they can help him find a forever family.
A fundraiser has been set up to help the puppy, to donate, click here.
