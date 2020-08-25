GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two weeks after CBS46 first exposed a 30-year old woman caught on camera abusing her dog at the District Apartment Homes in downtown Duluth, her dog Victoria is now in good hands.
Police quickly tracked down the pet owner then questioned Ashten Goeckel about the incident and she confessed.
“I know I lost my temper on my dog, I’m sorry,” Goeckel said on body cam footage.
It began when she was seen hitting her dog Victoria with a sandal on her apartment balcony.
“She actually, which is more disturbing, picked up the dog and you could physically see her holding the dog and then slamming the dog into the wall,” Duluth Police Spokesperson Ted Sadowski said.
Police said Goeckel claimed she lost her temper after experiencing a flare up with Crohn’s disease. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
As for 18-month old Victoria, she’s receiving special care and obedience training as a part of the Gwinnett Jail Dogs program known as Operation Second Chance.
“They come to live in the jail with inmates who are trained by volunteers and they come three days a week and they teach the inmates how to train the dogs in obedience using only positive reinforcement techniques,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkodav said. “I was really impressed with how quickly she seemed bonded with her inmate handler and how content she was. She didn’t seem intimidated or scared and just seemed very happy to be here and we are certainly very happy to have her.”
The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office said Victoria is not currently up for adoption. A judge will make that decision when the case goes to court.
