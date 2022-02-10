ATLANTA (CBS46) -- This Valentine's Day could be purrrrfect after adopting an animal from the Atlanta Humane Society this weekend!
Atlanta Humane Society's physical shelters are offering 50% off their adoption fees from Friday to Sunday only.
They’re so excited, they’re chasing their tails, but they’d rather be chasing new adopters, they said in a release.
Participating locations include West Midtown and Alpharetta, which will both be open all weekend, as well as the Duluth location is open on Saturday.
To see the animals available for adoption, click here.
