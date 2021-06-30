DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was charged after she locked her puppy in a hot car in Duluth on Monday, according to police.
A Walmart employee noticed the distressed puppy in the locked car and was able to flag down a Duluth officer in the area. In a matter of minutes, Officer Howell was able to unlock the car door with a tool and save the puppy. The puppy was reported in distress from the extreme heat.
The puppy's owner told officers that she was inside the store for only a short period of time; however, the Walmart employee was able to timestamp her visit. The investigation determined that the owner was inside the store for nearly an hour.
"With the car off and being there for nearly an hour the inside temperature was over 119 degrees," said the Duluth Police Department.
The woman was charged by Gwinnett Animal Control.
