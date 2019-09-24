SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homeowners in South Fulton packed a council meeting to speak in opposition of a vote on a $400,000 military-style 'tank' Tuesday evening.
The piece of equipment at the center of the controversy is called a bearcat armored vehicle, used by SWAT teams and tactical units around the country, including the city of Atlanta.
"I have no problems with the vehicle that our police want to buy,” said longtime South Fulton homeowner Jewel Johnson. “My problem is not now, it's not now, we don't have enough funds in our funds balance."
Homeowners in the area say this equipment creates tension between the community and police, saying they don't want to feel like they are living in the Middle East watching a ‘tank’ roll down Old National Highway.
Police refute the use of the term ‘tank.’
"This vehicle that's been characterized as a tank,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “Well it's not a tank, in fact it's nothing more than what our local banks use to carry money to and from safe locations every day."
The department made mention the fact that the SWAT team has been used 19 times already this year and at each scenario the bearcat could have been utilized.
Community members understood, but say the two-year-old city needs to be smarter with the limited funds available.
"If there is some grants and things that we could write and get most of the money, and get some matching for it, I mean hey let's look at other apples in trees before we just dump everything on the citizens,” said Johnson.
The council debated the issue for over 40 minutes before approving the purchase.
