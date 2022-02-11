ATLANTA (CBS46) — A push to make Buckhead its own city is on hold for now.
CBS46 was told that both Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston signaled they would not support Buckhead cityhood at this time.
That means it will not be considered during the current legislative session.
Those for it say it would make Buckhead safer, allowing it to add a police force.
Opponents say it would make crime go up and that the plan isn't fully hashed out.
Earlier this week, CBS46 sat down with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and he said cityhood for Buckhead would not happen on his watch.
