An Eatonton woman, nicknamed "Big Mama," will celebrate her 103rd birthday this weekend and the public is invited to help join in the fun.
Sarah Watkins will turn 103 years old on December 5 and her granddaughter, Lisa Mcelhannon, took to Facebook to encourage people to send cards or letters. She's is hoping to get at least 103, one for each year of Watkins' life.
Mcelhannon writes in her post that it would "make her day to be flooded with well-wishes."
The address is 175 Dennis Station Road in Eatonton, GA 31024.
