QC Rapper starts student foundation after throwing money at graduation ceremony

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s one of the most watched videos on CBS46.com.
The pomp and circumstance of graduation interrupted. However, now the rapper, who made it rain on the graduation stage has a new plan of attack.
His name is Metro Marrs and this Atlanta-based rapper wants to inspire other high school students to graduate. He told only CBS46 Tori Cooper how he plans to make it happen.
”It was a good moment you know, it was exciting moment. We hadn’t seen each other in so long because of coronavirus,” Metro Marrs said.
His moment on stage is still capturing millions of views.
“You know I was just trying to give back to my peers.”
Now the newly signed Quality Control rapper says he has found a new and more discrete way to encourage future generations of students to stay relentless in their pursuit across the Langston Hughes graduation stage.
He’s calling it the Loner Foundation
“The valedictorian get $5,000 and the co valedictorian get $5,000 too and with the funds they can do anything they want with it. Whatever helps them prosper in life you know they can buy books, a laptop, pay for their tuition.”
He said at times he felt like a loner in high school and when Cooper asked him about the viral video, he said his new foundation will provide an avenue to student funding that’s more modest.
This video from the graduation ceremony last Friday shows police holding Metro Marrs off stage after he made it rain on top of students with $10,000.
Students immediately demanded his release by chanting, “let him go!”
Despite reports claiming he faced a citation for inciting a riot the district confirmed that didn’t happen and he wasn’t cited nor facing charges.
Despite his music career taking off from city to city he said his parents would not let him waver from his academic responsibilities.
Metro said he is now hoping to instill the same in students of future generations.
”Every student that’s in high school I just want you to prosper through life, any tough barriers that’s in your life just keep it pushing. All you have to do is stay focused.”
By using his voice for more than just music.
”As my career continues to prosper I hope my foundation continues to develop to go worldwide.”
He said he now plans to invite both valedictorian students to his music release party next month where he will present both of them a check.
