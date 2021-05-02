The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is investigating Saturday night's deadly shooting that occurred near Kroger and Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue in SE Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood.
CBS46 News has learned from authorities that four teens were shot and one of them was a teen girl who has died from her injuries.
According to APD, multiple fights erupted and were broken up as the teens walked near the Waffle House, that is when shots went flying.
The exact conditions of the three surviving teens have not been released, but officials say, they are stable.
Police tell CBS46 News there is no evidence at this point that the shooting was gang-related.
The gunfire also damaged the glass of the Waffle House restaurant where people were eating.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.