ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Quadruplets have finally been reunited with their parents after months of separation due to intensive care needs following their birth.
Kortney Deleshaw had no idea she'd be having quadruplets when she went in for her ultrasound. She also did not expect that her three boys and one girl, all born in January, would spend the majority of this pandemic at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Boys Owen, Noah, and Aaron made their way to the hospital's NICU for treatment of a number of complications including brain bleeds, hydrocephalus, kidney problems, a perforated belly, and other issues.
The daughter, Lizzie, ended up staying at Children's from the time the quadruplets were born in January until May.
The hospital reported that all babies have been reunited with their family after months of intensive care and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.