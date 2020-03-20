ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A chartered flight from France that landed at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been moved to the North Cargo facility after it landed Friday due to coronavirus exposure.
The plane's 200-300 passengers were not allowed to get off the flight after touching down in Atlanta.
BREAKING: Passengers are coming off of this plane with masks on. They’re not allowed in the public area of Atlanta’s airport right now. Source tells @cbs46 the passengers are Americans flying from France after being on cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/KbMUHe4LkW— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 20, 2020
Passengers came off of the plane with masks on and they’re not allowed in the public area of the airport. The Centers for Disease Control is screening the passengers and if they clear, they'll be allowed to process through customs and the international terminal.
BREAKING: Closer shots of passengers getting off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They are being quarantined after coming from France. Source says they were on the Costa Luminosa cruise ship and that some are showing symptoms of #COVID19 #coronavirus . pic.twitter.com/A7nnuc8Tnh— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 20, 2020
A source tells CBS46 the passengers are Americans flying from France after they were on the cruise ship, Costa Luminosa.
That ship saw dozens of passengers and crew members sickened with the COVID-19 coronavirus before the ship returned to port, according to the New York Times.
BREAKING: Atlanta firefighters are suiting up to assist in screening airline passengers. Trying to confirm this is a chartered flight carrying cruise ship passengers who potentially have symptoms of #COVID19. More at noon on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/uKJCQD3EJw— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 20, 2020
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest as they become available.
