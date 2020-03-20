ATLANTA (CBS46) --  A chartered flight from France that landed at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been moved to the North Cargo facility after it landed Friday due to coronavirus exposure.

The plane's 200-300 passengers were not allowed to get off the flight after touching down in Atlanta. 

Passengers came off of the plane with masks on and they’re not allowed in the public area of the airport. The Centers for Disease Control is screening the passengers and if they clear, they'll be allowed to process through customs and the international terminal.

A source tells CBS46 the passengers are Americans flying from France after they were on the cruise ship, Costa Luminosa.

That ship saw dozens of passengers and crew members sickened with the COVID-19 coronavirus before the ship returned to port, according to the New York Times.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

