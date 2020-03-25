ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Do you have questions about the coronavirus that you'd like to ask Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his staff?
Thursday is your chance as the governor hosts a town hall meeting that will air on CBS46 at 8 p.m.
Several experts will be on hand to answer your questions.
Georgia unites in the fight against coronavirus. @wsbtv, @FOX5Atlanta, @cbs46, @11AliveNews, @mygpb & @univision34ATL join forces to bring you @GovKemp's statewide town hall w/key members of his #COVID19 task force to provide info. on what's being done reduce #COVID19's spread. pic.twitter.com/cGGjST5Hgj— CBS46 (@cbs46) March 25, 2020
