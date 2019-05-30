ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Many questions still need to be answered after a teen drowned in a pool at a party in Midtown.
People called police to complain about the party at 500 Northside Circle NW just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
When police arrived, the party-goers scattered.
Officers found 19-year-old Shomari Billings, who they believe drowned. They performed CPR, but could not save him.
Billings was a sophomore at Georgia Southern University where he studied management.
Many residents of the complex told CBS46 News that this wasn't the first time that things got out of control at the complex.
They say they want property management to step up the security measures before someone else losses their life.
“It was complete chaos as it was a zoo. It was Mayhem,” a tenant told CBS46.
This tenant asked CBS46 to hide his identity out fear. He told CBS46 that yesterday's pool party that claimed the life of a man turned his complex upside down.
“There were no spaces to park in. Cars are all over the grass up on the curbs on the medians. Ours could not move down the street,” the tenant explained.
He said party goers even damaged his and other neighbors' vehicles.
“Someone just collided with the front of my car, either backed into it or hit it head on, because the front of my car is impaled,” the tenant explained.
The tenant said he called 911 and property management but no one shut down the party. He and several neighbors decided to head to the party to complain to organizers. They received threats in return.
Atlanta Police sent CBS46 a statement saying that when they first arrived to the party, they didn't see any laws being broken.
Therefore, police say they were unable to break up the party without property management's consent. CBS46 spoke with management but they declined to answer so we went to the property's attorney, David Metzger.
“If you are representing to the tenants that you are going to have somebody on site ready to take care of problems or situations like this, that could be an issue. That could give rise to liability for the landlord,” Metzger told CBS46.
Metzger says a landlord could be in even more trouble if tenants can prove that this is an on-going issue that isn't being addressed.
As for tenants wondering why police didn't end the party at their request, Metzger says since the party was in the pool area, the property owner or manager is the only person who can make a clear case of trespassing.
CBS46 will keep you posted.
