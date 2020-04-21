ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After months of expensive ads featuring various celebrities, Quibi is finally available to subscribers.
The platform is designed to engage a viewer on the go and even features some local stars. But now, with people stuck at home the question is: will this type of content work?
Quibi is a star-packed, mobile-only streaming service. The scope of the programming is impressive. From TV shows, films, documentaries all brought to you by some of Hollywood’s most high-profile celebrities like JLo, Lebron James, Reese Witherspoon and Atlanta rapper Offset.
A week after launching the app, Quibi had more than 1.7 million subscribers. That’s the second best debut for a streaming app.
“it was designed to bring Hollywood quality production storytelling and creativity to your mobile phone. And everyone watches video on their mobile phone," said the company’s CEO Meg Whitman. “We said what if we create a technology platform that enables this creators to tell stories in a new way, strictly for their mobile device.”
Quibi's premise is based on that people would consume these "quick bite" episodes while on the go.
"I have to say we were inspired by short form storytelling in another medium. If you ever had a chance to read the Davinci Dode, the Davinci Code by Dan Brad is 464 pages and 105 chapters. Every chapter is just five pages long because Dan said people just don’t’ have 35 to 45 minutes anymore. If they have five minutes I want them to read one chapter,” explained Whitman.
With coronavirus keeping millions of people inside their homes, Quibi’s leaders say people still need short breaks for entertainment.
“This could very well be the next form of entertainment. TV is still going strong, film is sill going strong, but our smartphones are ubiquitous. The next generation spends more time on their phone than any other screen."
Whitman says Quibi is willing to change the length of content if customers demand it. She added that Quibi has enough content built up to last until late November.
