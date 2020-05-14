CHEROKEE CO., GA (CBS46)—A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy quick thinking led to the arrest a man who was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car.
According to a press release, on May 11th, around 3 a.m., a deputy noticed a green Hyundai parked in the middle of the road on Knotts Landing Drive near Georgia 92.
During the same time period, the deputy also noticed a Toyota parked in the neighborhood pool parking lot.
As the deputy went to approach the Hyundai, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and ran through a stop sign, deputies wrote.
The deputy reportedly lost sight of the Hyundai, however, he gave a description to dispatchers.
Deputies returned to the Toyota, which was still parked in the neighborhood pool parking lot.
The Toyota was occupied by Deante Martin, 24, of Decatur, police wrote.
According to deputies, the Toyota had been reported stolen out of DeKalb County, and Martin also had outstanding warrants out of Henry County.
In addition, deputies were able to later track down the Hyundai that ran through the stop sign, and Martin had the wallet that belonged to the owner of the green Hyundai, deputies allege.
Martin remains at the Cherokee County jail, facing theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation charges, deputies wrote.
Investigators noted they believe Martin and the driver of the Hyundai were in the area looking for unlocked vehicles to steal from.
