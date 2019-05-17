COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --Investigators said quick responses by homeowners, a dog and Marietta Police likely helped prevent crime by a man with a long rap sheet.
It all started just before 1 a.m. on Thursday when Ring video caught 27-year-old Jordan Myles as he was in the driveway in a Marietta neighborhood, flipping car door handles. When a car alarm went off, a homeowner called 911.
In the video, you can see the suspect leave that driveway and a few minutes later, police spotted him sneaking between yards.
When the suspect reached the Morrow's patio area, their dog Jodi started barking and woke them up. The couple saw police lights in their neighborhood and then Jayne Morrow peaked outside her back patio door through the blinds and saw a man crouching down just a few feet away.
"I saw him there and he moved and then I thought, oh my god he's here," said Morrow. "At this point, I'm scared to death."
She called 911 and said the operator calmed her down. "Within seconds, police were there in our backyard," she added.
Her husband Steve said he heard the encounter with the suspect. "I could hear them, they were aggressively respectful. They said, 'get on the ground, put your hands in the air,'"
Marietta Police said Officer Salyers was hit in the face and knocked out while struggling with the suspect. They said he went to the hospital and is doing ok now.
The Morrows want to thank the responding police for their quick and fearless actions."When you see them in action like that, you really know how brave they are," said Jayne Morrow.
"I've never seen anything like that," said Steve Morrow.
Investigators said Myles has had 43 different contacts with the Department including 12 arrests. Myles was booked into Cobb Adult Detention Center on obstruction, loitering and prowling charges.
Marietta Police released this statement:
"We could not be prouder of everyone involved, from residents, to 911 dispatchers to the officers who responded. Working together we were able to prevent additional crimes from occurring and ensure the public’s safety."
