ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A silent alarm was triggered after a robber with a handgun walked into a bank in Atlanta early Friday morning.
The man entered the SunTrust Bank on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Bouvard and presented a handgun demanding money.
Authorities say, the employees placed the money in a bag with a tracking device.
Once he grabbed the money, he then fled the scene but officers were able to quickly locate the man. Moments later, the suspect was arrested without incident and was taken into custody.
The robbery remains under investigation.
