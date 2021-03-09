A quick-thinking Atlanta police officer was able to nab a murder suspect moments after a shooting.
It happened February 27 on Moreland Avenue near Memorial Drive.
According to Atlanta police, members of Atlanta Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit were assigned to a street racing detail.Around 8 p.m., officers conducting a traffic stop were alerted to a shooting that happened moments earlier near the officer’s location.
Officers went to the shooting and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
More officers arrived and witnesses directed the officers to Lashon Grace, 42, who was reportedly leaving the area on foot.
According to a police spokesperson, an officer allegedly saw Grace throw a gun over a nearby fence.
Police said Grace was arrested and the handgun was recovered.
Grace was taken to DeKalb County Jail facing murder charges. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Click here to watch police bodycam of the incident.
