FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police have arrested 47-year-old Mouhamadou Kane and booked him in the Fulton County Jail for both felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, and criminal trespassing.
Sandy Springs Police say on Oct. 23 a young woman was leaving the Gateway Shopping Center on Roswell Road when the incident happened. She says he was stopped at a stop sign when Kane walked up to her trying to flirt with her.
"She continued through the parking lot trying to get away from the male suspect and she came to a stop light he was able to catch up to her again," said Sandy Springs Police Captain Mike Lindstrom.
The woman’s doors were locked so police say Kane couldn’t open her driver’s door when he tried. But, her passenger window was rolled down. Police say Kane reached in, opened that door, and got inside the woman's car. He proceeded to ask the young woman for oral sex and grabbed her breasts.
Police say Kane then asked the young woman to get him something to drink so she drove to the Starbucks next door. Still in the car Kane allegedly told her he was an FBI agent. The young woman then told him she was younger than she was to get him to believe she was underage.
"At which point he got scared and ended up leaving the vehicle," Lindstrom said. "I thought she did a good job of continuing to have that dialogue and continuing to try to reason with him."
The woman was not injured further. Police found Kane in the same location the next day.
"We haven’t had any record of this kind of behavior in that area for anyone that fits his description," Lindstrom said.
They are working to determine where Kane lived.
