BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A quick-thinking teacher’s aide help save a life of a student in Hamilton Crossing Elementary School.
During lunchtime, a teacher noticed one of her students was choking and she immediately tried to dislodge the piece of candy the child was choking on but was unable to.
When the teacher screamed to get the nurse’s attention, Vicki Rader, a paraprofessional, stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver. Rader was able to successfully clear the child’s airway.
The kindergartner has been identified as Mayah.
