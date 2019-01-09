ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Cook County State Attorney in Chicago, told the CBS46 Bulldog that new witnesses and/or accusers have responded to the tip line established Tuesday. Investigators are currently "reviewing and following up" on the calls.
The State Attorney also told The Bulldog that the Fulton County D.A in Georgia has not reached out to collaborate with Chicago. The Fulton D.A. has also yet to establish a tip line, but has been interviewing people close to the situation.
Also today, R. Kelly's attorney responding to the Fulton County investigation, exclusively told The Bulldog, "They are going to try and manufacture stuff, it's disgusting."
He too says Fulton County officials have not reached out to the singer to get any statements from him.
For a second day, the Fulton County D.A has refused to comment, while Chicago officials have held a public press conference expressing their concern and asking victims or witnesses to come forward.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
