The controversy surrounding musician R. Kelly took another turn Friday when his former road manager, James Mason, turned himself in for threats allegedly made against the singer’s accusers.
According to CBS46’s Bulldog Jonathan Carlson, Mason’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, said that a warrant had been issued and Mason was wanted after eluding an agreement to surrender.
Carlson reported Mason bonded out of jail and left the building around 10:35 Friday morning.
