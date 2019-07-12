ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The publicist for singer R Kelly held a press conference Friday morning and before it could get started, he was loudly confronted by alleged victim Joycelyn Savage's father.
Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges in Illinois, was arrested Thursday night on charges of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of a child.
During a press conference held Friday morning by Kelly's publicist Darrell Johnson, the father of alleged victim Joycelyn Savage continually interrupted him, forcefully asking "where is my daughter!"
After a lengthy exchange, Johnson was able to continue with his press conference, addressing the new charges R Kelly is facing after the federal indictment.
An attorney for the singer released a statement saying in part:
“The conduct alleged appears to largely be the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current state indictment and his former state charges that he was acquitted of. Most, if not all of the conduct alleged, is decades old,” said Steve Greenberg of Greenberg Trial Lawyers.
“He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain,” he added.
