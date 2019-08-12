CLERMONT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Animal Control officials in Hall County said Monday a rabid bat had contact with at least three dogs on the 5400 block of Dahlonega Highway.
Officials said the bat tested positive for rabies and is the seventh confirmed case of rabies for Hall County this year.
Animal Control said positive alert signs will be put up in the area where the bat was found. Officials said if you see a bat or animal acting abnormally in the area, call Animal Servicves at 770-531-6830 or 770-536-8812.
