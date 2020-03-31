HALL CO(CBS46)—Pet owners in Hall County should be on alert after a reported rabies case.
According to a Hall County official, a rabid raccoon made contact with two dogs in the 5000 block of Lee Road area.
The raccoon tested positive for rabies on March 27th.
The is the first known rabies case in Hall County in 2020.
If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
As a reminder, many county facilities, including the Hall County Animal Shelter, are closed to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
