DEKALB CO. GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County officials are asking pet owners to be on alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.
According to a press release, a raccoon retrieved from the 1800 block of Gainsborough Court on March 28 tested positive for rabies.
“Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year”, the release stated.
Residents are asked to make sure their pets’ preventative vaccination are up to date.
Additionally, pet owners should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans.
Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal are asked to seek immediate medical attention.
Residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs.
Officials noted rabies is a disease that affects the brain.
“It’s usually passed from animal to animal but can be passed from animals to people. The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease. Vaccinations are effective in protecting humans and pets from the virus.
Residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.”
For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, press and select option 2 from the menu.
