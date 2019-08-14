Rabun County fire under investigation

CLAYTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Officials are investigating a fire that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a vacant Rabun County home.
According to Safety Fire commissioner John F. King, the home located in the 800 block of Old Hwy South in Clayton, suffered major damage.
The fire has not been ruled arson, but it is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the arson hotline, 1-800-282-5804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.