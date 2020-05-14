HALL CO. (CBS46)—Hall County officials are asking pet owners to keep a closer eye on their fury friends.
According to the Hall County Animal Service, a raccoon tested positive for rabies after the raccoon attacked two dogs.
Officials said the raccoon made contact with two dogs on May 11th near the 4500 block of JM Turk Road in Flowery Branch.
The raccoon was later shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab- Virology Section in Decatur, where it tested positive.
Officials noted this is the fourth confirmed case of rabies for 2020 in Hall County.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located, and animal control officials are asking anyone in the area who sees an animal acting abnormally to contact the Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
In addition, officials are encouraging animal owners to vaccinate their pets for rabies.
