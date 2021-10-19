GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On day two of jury selection in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, at least a dozen jurors were dismissed.
Some shared they had personal relationships with Gregory McMichael. Multiple jurors stated they did not believe the McMichael’s should have killed Arbery. One juror said he participated in multiple racial justice protests. Defense attorneys moved to strike some of those jurors.
“Does anyone here have such a bad experience with law enforcement such that it sticks out in your mind?” asked lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski. One juror responded yes by raising a number.
Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked jurors if they thought race was a motivation in the shooting.
A woman juror said yes."I think if it was a white guy running through the neighborhood I don't think he would have been targeted as a suspect," she said.
The intersection of race and community connections were central themes throughout the day.
The questions took longer than Judge Timothy Walmsley wanted, as he urged attorneys to pick up the pace. He sent a second panel home and asked them to come back on Wednesday because the questioning was running behind.
Outside, walking off of a bus that’s traveled from across the country, dozens of activists with the Transformative Justice Coalition showed up to the Glynn County Courthouse for day two of jury selection in the murder trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
The social group started by attorneys has amassed a dedicated following from Philadelphia and across the country—now converging on Brunswick to support Arbery’s family.
“We got on buses from the east, west north, and south to come and let the Ahmaud Arbery family know three things: they are not alone; we support them; and most importantly, we are praying for them,” Desiree Whitfield told CBS46. “Because if there is injustice in Georgia, there is injustice everywhere,” she added.
