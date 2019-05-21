ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) “Wayne Williams didn't kill my son the Ku Klux Klan killed my son,” said Catherine Leach. Her son Curtis Walker was killed during the Atlanta Child Murders.
The belief that the KKK is responsible for many of the child murders is widespread, especially in the Black community.
Reports from Williams’ trial show that undercover informants heard that a Klansman, Charles S. Sanders, may have been involved in at least one child’s murder.
Willie Taylor, a retired leading investigator with Atlanta Police, tells CBS46 that there were investigations into the Ku Klux Klan during the Atlanta Child Murders. But, he says the evidence overwhelmingly points to Williams.
City leaders and police tell CBS46’s Hayley Mason that back in the late 70s and early 80s, the idea of a black child murderer was nearly unfathomable.
This was something that was very new, especially when you think about serial killers and the African American community,” Bottoms said to Mason. “It’s not something that's common.”
“That horrifying fact is that somebody was intentionally killing black children,” said Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. “So, like a lot of the citizens, I started wondering, how could this be happening? How could somebody come into the community and essentially steal a child away and to kill that child then leave that child's body in some place that was partially buried?"
When it comes to Williams’ supporters and doubters of the evidence as it stands now, Bottoms prefers that the focus shift toward getting answers for the children.
“I want us to be careful not to make it about Wayne Williams,” Bottoms said. “I think that we have to be very careful not to make him a hero in all of this. We don’t know what the answers are, and I think that it would be a disservice to some of the families that believe that he is responsible to make it about him. This is about these children. It’s about the families that are still hurting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.