Four Georgia senate candidates kicked their campaigns into high-gear as we head closer to the runoff election.
In a historic year, both U.S. Senate seats in the state are up for election.
And to compound the excitement, the winners of the races will determine who controls the Senate during its next session.
All four senate candidates have crisscrossed the state with hopes of building momentum to get their constituents out to vote.
As Georgians spend time with their families celebrating the holiday season, each campaign spent the final weekend before Christmas rallying their supporters.
Senator Perdue held a rally in Ringgold on Saturday with President Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.
During the event Donald Trump, Jr. took to the stage and told crowd-goers ““You are the last line of defense in the U.S. Senate. Get out there between now and January 5. Vote Early. Do not squander this opportunity.”
Senator Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff, concluded his statewide “Health, Jobs, and Justice” campaign tour.
During a campaign event in Savannah, Ossoff shared his vision on “Health, Jobs, and Justice,” and his message touched on “how we recover from COVID-19 by getting more economic relief for working families and small businesses and protecting health care during the pandemic.”
Senator Kelly Loeffler campaigned in rural Georgia on Saturday during her “Senate Firewall Tour”.
Her campaign stop in Waycross on Saturday came just one day after she campaigned with country music singer, Travis Tritt.
Tritt performed during a campaign rally on Friday in Cobb County where he encouraged people to vote for Senator Loeffler, and Senator Loeffler hammered home her message, “we can’t let the radical left change America forever.”
Senator Loeffler’s opponent, the Reverend Raphael Warnock held early vote campaign events in Savannah, Macon, and metro Atlanta.
Reverend Warnock campaigned alongside rapper, Common, for a rally Saturday where Reverend Warnock encouraged his supporters to head to the polls and he attacked Senator Loeffler for continuing to campaign instead of working in Washington, DC to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.
The runoff election takes place on January 5, and early voting across the state has already started.
The Democrats need to win both seats in order to gain control of the Senate.
On Monday, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to campaign in Milton and Suwanee on behalf of Senators Perdue and Loeffler.
Also on Monday, President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign in Suwanee on behalf of Ossoff and Rev. Warnock.
In a tweet on Saturday night, President Trump announced he will hit the campaign trail again in Georgia before the runoff election, however, his camp did not announce where or when.
