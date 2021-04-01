RaceTrac clerk fatally shot, police offer $25k reward for information on his killer

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on a shooting that killed a gas station clerk in metro Atlanta.
In the early hours of February 23, the Oconee County Sheriff Office responded to the RaceTrac on Macon Highway in Watkinsville after reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Elijah Wood of Watkinsville, dead behind the counter in the store.
Surveillance footage captured the armed suspect in the apparent attempted robbery. The suspect was last seen wearing dark colored clothing, a face mask, and gloves. Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
After further investigation, authorities are now searching for a vehicle of interest that arrived prior to the RaceTrac shooting.
Investigators say the vehicle was seen traveling south of 441 south, turning right onto Hog Mountain Rd., driving past the RaceTrac, turning right onto Welbrook Rd. and stopping for a period of time before driving away.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or the Oconee County Sheriff Office at 706-769-5665 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
